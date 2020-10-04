ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in the City of St. Louis Thursday evening.

The first occurred in south city just before 5 p.m. Police responded to the 3400 block of Minnesota Avenue where a 20-year-old man was found shot in his neck. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. Police said the suspected shooter left the scene by foot.

Along the edge of the Downtown West and Carr Square neighborhood, a man was in his car when he was shot in the right thigh by an unknown person in a dark sedan. It happened in the 1400 block of Carr Street. He was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been released, but police said his vitals were stable when he was taken to a hospital.

Around 8:45 p.m. a man was found with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. Police did not provide an address of where the shooting happened. The suspected shooter was in a black four-door vehicle.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

