Trial begins Monday for man charged with killing prominent Metro East lawyer

Timothy Banowetz is charged with murder in the stabbing that left prominent Illinois lawyer Randy Gori dead

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — The man charged with fatally stabbing well-known Metro East attorney Randy Gori is set to go on trial Monday.

Timothy Banowetz, of Wentzville, Missouri, is charged with several counts, including murder, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint. He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Gori was found dead in his Madison County home the night of Jan. 4, 2020. His black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was missing from the scene. The luxury vehicle was found the next morning and police said they had a “strong person of interest” in custody. Banowetz was charged soon after.

The Major Case Squad said their investigation revealed there were two children inside Gori’s home at the time of the incident. The spokesperson said Gori’s actions likely saved lives, and he was a hero in the incident.

No other details about the deadly incident or a motive have been released.

Gori was well known in Edwardsville and the St. Louis area for contributing to the community.

Just three weeks before he was killed, Gori and Edwardsville officials announced the city’s new ice rink facility would be named ‘The Gori Family Ice Complex’ after a major donation from Gori.

A judge has granted a camera to be in the courtroom for the trial. 5 On Your Side will cover the latest developments and will continue to update our coverage on-air and on ksdk.com.