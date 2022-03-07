Police looking for tips from witnesses of Fourth of July weekend shooting in busy part of downtown

On Sunday, police put out a call for witnesses to come forward with tips or new information about the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for information that could help them solve the murder of a 25-year-old man that was shot to death in a busy part of downtown St. Louis on the Fourth of July weekend.

Police said Damion Baker was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3 on the 800 block of Cerre Street, near some popular bars.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Baker and woman were shot, and a police source said the woman told responding officers that a man tried to steal the couple's SUV. As the two men were fighting, another person fired shots at the pair.

Both Baker and the woman were shot multiple times. Baker died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting, and the woman was treated at the hospital.

On Sunday, police put out a call for witnesses to come forward with tips or new information about the shooting.

"Due to the time and location of occurrence, it is believed that there are likely numerous witnesses who could provide information about the incident and any potential suspect(s)/suspect vehicle(s) fleeing the public parking lot," a statement from police said.