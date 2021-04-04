Toddler, 2 adults injured in south city shooting

A neighbor told 5 On Your Side it happened during a child's birthday part

ST. LOUIS — A toddler and two adults were injured in a shooting at what appeared to be a gathering in a south St. Louis neighborhood.

Around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of shots fired in the 3900 block of Virginia near the intersection of Grand and Chippewa.

Shortly after, three people showed up in the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. A toddler suffered a graze wound, and a woman had a graze wound to her arm/wrist area. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A man had gunshot wounds to his legs, arms and abdomen. Police said he was conscious and breathing.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist took photos and video from the scene, which show colorful balloons, tables and chairs set up under a tent on a residential street. Police taped off the area around the gathering.

Children's games and other play equipment were damaged on the street. A bullet hole could also be seen in a snow cone maker machine.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

