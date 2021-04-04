Toddler, 2 adults injured in south city shooting

ST. LOUIS — A toddler and two adults were injured in a shooting at what appeared to be a gathering in a south St. Louis neighborhood.
Around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of shots fired in the 3900 block of Virginia near the intersection of Grand and Chippewa.
Shortly after, three people showed up in the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. A toddler suffered a graze wound, and a woman had a graze wound to her arm/wrist area. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
A man had gunshot wounds to his legs, arms and abdomen. Police said he was conscious and breathing.
A 5 On Your Side photojournalist took photos and video from the scene, which show colorful balloons, tables and chairs set up under a tent on a residential street. Police taped off the area around the gathering.
Children's games and other play equipment were damaged on the street. A bullet hole could also be seen in a snow cone maker machine.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/