Man faces murder, neglect charges in death of St. Louis boy

In September 2020, police responded to a call for help and found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive at a St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing murder and child abuse charges in connection to the death of a toddler in St. Louis last year.

On Sept. 3, 2020, police responded to a call for help and found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive at a home on the 5200 block of Wells in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, according to a St. Lous police incident report.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Syncere Taleeb McCoy.

Last month, 47-year-old Horatio Terrell Harris was taken into custody in another state on unrelated charges, police said. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued at-large warrants for second-degree murder, neglect of a child resulting in death and two counts of abuse/neglect against a child.

It is not clear what led up to the incident or what the relationship was between Harris and the boy.

