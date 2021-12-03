Man faces murder, neglect charges in death of St. Louis boy

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing murder and child abuse charges in connection to the death of a toddler in St. Louis last year.
On Sept. 3, 2020, police responded to a call for help and found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive at a home on the 5200 block of Wells in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, according to a St. Lous police incident report.
The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Syncere Taleeb McCoy.
Last month, 47-year-old Horatio Terrell Harris was taken into custody in another state on unrelated charges, police said. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued at-large warrants for second-degree murder, neglect of a child resulting in death and two counts of abuse/neglect against a child.
It is not clear what led up to the incident or what the relationship was between Harris and the boy.
RELATED: 'It’s OK to say that you need help' | St. Louis advocates give tips to help victims of domestic violence
RELATED: 35 Years of Service: St. Louis Crisis Nursery protects 125,000 children from abuse and neglect
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/