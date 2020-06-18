Man facing charges after autopsy shows toddler had fentanyl in system when he died

The toddler died in 2019, but an autopsy was just completed, according to police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after the death of his 18-month-old nephew back in November 2019.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on 46-year-old Tyrone Roseburrow on June 18. He’s facing one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

According to a release from the St. Louis County Police Department, multiple people live in the residence along Simmons Drive and Roseburrow is the only fentanyl and heroin user within the residence. His nephew began acting strangely on Nov. 28, 2019, and was asleep in his grandmother’s bed where he died.

Roseburrow admitted to being the only drug user that lives in the residence, police said. A large amount of drug paraphernalia associated with heroin and fentanyl was recovered from Roseburrow’s room.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, an autopsy was just recently completed and released, which showed fentanyl in the toddler’s system.

Roseburrow is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.