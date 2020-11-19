Man charged in connection with shooting at Town and Country gas station

Town and Country police said the investigation revealed the shooting was not random

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a St. Louis County gas station from earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Town and Country police said 21-year-old Tracy Beach has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Nov. 12 at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 14195 Clayton Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police said there was a verbal altercation between at least three people which escalated into shots being fired. A man was shot in the arm during the incident.

According to charging documents, Beach fired shots at a man who was walking from the gas station back to his car. The charging documents said Beach fired multiple rounds from a black Kia Forte. The victim was hit in the arm.

Beach fled from the scene and was later arrested, charging documents said.

Charging documents said at the time of the shooting there were numerous bystanders around and one of the bullets hit a car with an uninvolved passenger inside.

Town and Country police said the investigation revealed the shooting was not random.

Police said bond for Beach has been set at $250,000 cash-only.