Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Brentwood

Detectives from Brentwood, Clayton and Richmond Heights are investigating the case as a homicide. They haven't yet disclosed the victim's identity.

BRENTWOOD, Missouri — A 58-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Brentwood, and the Major Case Squad said it is investigating the apparent homicide.

Brentwood police officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 8700 block of Eager Rd. in a parking area between the Drury Inn & Suites and Bonefish Grill. When they arrived, they discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is a 58-year-old man from Town and Country. His identification has not been released.

Samantha Rourke saw the police activity around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after getting off work. She was staying next door at the hotel.

"They were canvassing the whole area," said Rourke. "They were laying on their bellies, looking under cars and shining flashlights in the windows."

She said hotel staff told her something happened at Bonefish Grill, but they did not tell her what.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call 314-963-6708 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.