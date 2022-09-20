Town and Country police looking for 'extremely dangerous, armed' suspects in stolen work van

Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Ford Transit van covered in yellow Pella Windows logos with Missouri license plates GF3N3F.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police in Town and Country are looking for two people they said stole a work van while evading police Tuesday morning, Sept. 20.

Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Ford Transit van covered in yellow Pella Windows logos with Missouri license plates GF3N3F. They said the people inside the van should be considered "extremely dangers and armed."

In a news release, the Town and Country Police Department said two other people were taken into custody after the incident at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near Queeny Park.

Police said the incident started in the Mason Valley subdivision, where a caller reported people "tampering with door handles" of parked cars. When officers got to the subdivision, they found a suspicious car that tried to speed away.

Officers used spike strips to slow the car, at which time the four people inside jumped out and ran off into the nearby Queeny Park.

Town and County police, with the help of multiple other agencies, caught two of the suspects and took them into custody without incident. Police said one of the suspects had an "assault rifle modified handgun."

Two other suspects got away after stealing a work van. The vehicle was last seen driving on South Mason Road, but police no longer believe the van is in the Town and Country area.

Police said the van was reported stolen out of Webster Groves.

The Town and Country Police Department tweeted photos of a person and a silver sedan they said may be connected to the incident.

We are asking for your help to identify this person, who may be connected to criminal activity in our area this morning. The person was driving this pictured sedan. Please contact Lt. Wilkey at 314-587-2854, or by email at wilkeyd@town-and-country.org with any information. pic.twitter.com/se3nB46wKc — Town and Country Police Department (@townNcountrypd) September 20, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Wilkey at 314-587-2854 or by email at wilkeyd@town-and-country.org.