Police investigating after shots fired at Town and Country gas station

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station in Town and Country Thursday night.
Officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station located at 14195 Clayton Road around 8:15 p.m.
Police said there was a verbal altercation between at least three people which escalated into shots being fired.
One person involved in the altercation suffered a graze wound to an arm.
No other details have been provided.
