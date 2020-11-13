x
Police investigating after shots fired at Town and Country gas station

Officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station at 14195 Clayton Road Thursday night

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station in Town and Country Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station located at 14195 Clayton Road around 8:15 p.m. 

Police said there was a verbal altercation between at least three people which escalated into shots being fired. 

One person involved in the altercation suffered a graze wound to an arm. 

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

