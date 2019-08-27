COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A St. Louis man driving a tractor-trailer that police said was driving under the influence and struck an Illinois State Police Trooper and his marked cruiser in March.

Kyamran B. Makharadze, 26, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, improper passing of an emergency vehicle — also known as Scott's Law — and four other charges in connection with the March 20 crash.

At around 10:30, a car left the roadway on Interstate and hit a light pole. The light pole ended up across lanes of traffic and multiple cars struck it before the ISP trooper could arrive on the scene, a press release from the Illinois State Police said.

When he arrived, he got out of his car to direct traffic. A few minutes later, the trooper's car was rear-ended by tractor-trailer and the trooper was struck by the truck, the release said.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is still recovering from the injuries and has not returned to duty.

In all, Makharadze was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated reckless driving, improper passing of an emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, driving with expired license plates and overweight on registration.

His bond was set at $150,000, and he was released on Friday after posting bond.

