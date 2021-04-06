Tragedy, now closure: Man charged in crash that killed ex-girlfriend, his 2-year-old girl

"I am so happy that he's behind bars. My daughter and granddaughter didn't deserve what happened to them," Malinda Stokes said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Malinda Stokes remembers her daughter's life three months ago.

In early March, 29-year-old Domonique Hicks was looking forward to studying business administration at St. Louis Community College and marking a new beginning for herself and her 2-year-old daughter, Damonni.

"Domonique was such a loving person. She would do anything to help anyone who needed it," said Stokes, Hicks' mother.

"Her dream was to one day open her own business, so she could be able to take care of her daughter. She was supposed to go back to college two days after this tragedy happened."

On March 6, Hicks' dream and a life with her daughter were tragically cut short.

Court documents reveal that Domonique and Damonni rode in her Chrysler PT Cruiser that day in north St. Louis with Hicks' ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Carlas Closson.

Police say they reviewed surveillance video and saw that Closson was driving 61 miles an hour on a road where the speed limit is 25 mph.

Investigators say Closson then failed to obey a stop sign near Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard, hit a curb, went airborne and plowed into two trees.

Her critically injured daughter was later taken off life support and died.

Malinda Stokes says her daughter and Closson had been in a relationship for four years.

He is also the child's father.

"I just can't stop thinking about my daughter and my grandbaby and how they did not deserve what happened to them," Stokes said.

Stokes also tells 5 On Your Side that police arrested Closson on Thursday at a relative's home in north St. Louis.

"We are so happy that he's now locked up," Stokes said. "His mother and uncle helped me to get him apprehended. They helped me through this whole process, so I have to give all gratitude to them. I also have to give gratitude to the police department and to the prosecutor who's prosecuting this case."

Closson is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

Malinda Stokes says on Friday Closson was arraigned on the charges by video. Stokes asked a judge to deny him bond, and the judge obliged.

Stokes vows she will follow the case until she's satisfied.