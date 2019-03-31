ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a halfway house resident in St. Louis County.

Police Sunday identified the victim as Darryl Billups. He was 36 years old. His body was found Saturday afternoon in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in north county. They determined his death was possibly a homicide.

While investigating what happened to Billups, detectives contacted Percy Lindsey, who also lives in the halfway house.

Police said there was blood on Lindsey’s shoes, pants, jacket and other items. They also saw a trail of blood going from Lindsey’s room to where Billups was found.

Lindsey has been charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.