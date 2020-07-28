2 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis shooting

The triple shooting happened in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood around 7:30 p.m.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Switzer around 7:30 p.m.

Two men were found shot to death when police arrived. A third victim was conscious and breathing when transported to a hospital.

Homicide detectives are on scene.

No other information has been made available.

This triple shooting comes after a violent weekend in the City of St. Louis. At least seven people were shot and killed and another 23 were injured from Friday to Sunday.

As of July 27, the homicide count in the City of St. Louis is at 148.

Governor Mike Parson’s special session on violent crime in the state began on Monday.