Triple shooting leaves 1 critically injured near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A triple shooting just south of downtown St. Louis left one victim in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 3:55 Monday afternoon on the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. When officers arrived, they found three victims in their early- to mid-20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the victims was listed in critical condition with unstable vital signs at an area hospital.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html