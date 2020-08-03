SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Three people were injured during a shooting in Spanish Lake Saturday evening.

St. Louis County police responded to the area of El Sabado Drive and Prima Vera Terrace around 6:50 p.m.

Three people were injured – including one teenager – the ages of the other victims have not been released.

No suspect information has been provided.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

