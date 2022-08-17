3 injured in south St. Louis shooting

One man, who was shot in the head, is in critical condition, according to police.

ST. LOUIS — Three men were injured in a triple shooting early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis police, one man was shot in the leg, one man was shot in the hand and the third man was shot in the head.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Police said all three men were awake and breathing at the scene.

The man shot in the head is in critical condition with unstable vital signs, according to police.

No additional information about the shooting was released.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.