Triple shooting in south St. Louis 'typically peaceful area' stuns neighbors

"It was really surprising to hear that happened here. We're not used to that kind of violence," said a concerned neighbor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Mid-afternoon gunfire rattled a typically quiet St. Louis Hills neighborhood in South City Tuesday.

Neighbors tell 5 On Your Side several men got into a shootout in the parking lot at a CVS pharmacy near the intersection of Hampton and Gravois.

They say the gunmen then sped down Hampton and apparently kept firing at one another.

A few blocks away a worker at a lawnmower repair shop says several employees called 911 after two, bleeding men stormed inside their shop.

"Pretty surprising. We really don't see that out here ever," said Elise Fabbro who lives in nearby Princeton Heights.

Fabbro and her husband shared their concerns.

"We recently came to Missouri like in the last five years ago or so. It just seems like in the time we've gotten here, it's gotten worse," said Isaac McBride.

Officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his eye and right shoulder.

Police have not said if the two wounded men hopped out of a silver Malibu that reportedly had a bullet hole in a window.

Investigators also say a third man was shot and later arrived at a hospital in a separate car.

Neighbors also say officers found a gun outside a nearby locksmith store.

"Something definitely needs to happen to change the trajectory," added a concerned McBride.

St. Louis Hills is well-known for its family-owned restaurants and small businesses.

Records show prior to Tuesday's shooting, there have been three aggravated assaults with a firearm in the South City neighborhood this year.

Last year there was just one.