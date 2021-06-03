3 people injured in shooting near St. Louis park

The victims told police they were traveling westbound on Salisbury Street when someone in a black Jeep Cherokee started firing shots at them

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three people were shot in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., St. Louis police responded to the area of Salisbury Street and N. 19th Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims told police they were traveling westbound on Salisbury Street in their car when someone in a black Jeep Cherokee started firing shots at them.

One of the victims returned fire before all three ran away from their car and into Hyde Park for safety, according to a police report.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Police recovered one gun from the scene.