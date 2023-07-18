3 injured in shooting in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood

The shooting incident happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Shirley Place.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood Tuesday evening seriously injured three people.

The shooting incident happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Shirley Place in the city.

St. Louis police said two male victims were both shot in their right flank, one of them possibly suffering from a graze wound. Both were conscious and breathing when taken to an area hospital, where one of the men was listed in critical condition.

The third man was shot in the upper left thigh and twice in the left hand. He was driven privately to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

