3 injured in shooting in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A shooting in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood Tuesday evening seriously injured three people.
The shooting incident happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Shirley Place in the city.
St. Louis police said two male victims were both shot in their right flank, one of them possibly suffering from a graze wound. Both were conscious and breathing when taken to an area hospital, where one of the men was listed in critical condition.
The third man was shot in the upper left thigh and twice in the left hand. He was driven privately to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
There is no further information to provide at this time.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.
Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.