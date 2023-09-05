Woman fatally shot in Troy, Illinois; suspect in custody

Officers responding to the fatal shooting arrived to find a man waiting for them with his hands up.

TROY, Ill. — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting stemming from a domestic disturbance in Troy, Illinois.

The Troy Police Department said officers were called Tuesday to the 2100 block of Tramore regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Officers arrived to find a man standing at the apartment's front door with his hands above his head. Police immediately handcuffed him and searched the house.

Inside, they found a woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began first aid until Troy paramedics arrived. Attempts to save the woman's life failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troy Police Chief Chris Wasser said in a statement that there was no "ongoing public safety concern."

"A suspect has been identified and in custody. We are grateful for a quick resolution to this incident," Wasser said.

Police have not yet named the woman as they work to notify her family. More information would be released pending charges, the department said.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."