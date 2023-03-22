Police investigating double homicide in Troy, suspect remains at large

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the Tuesday night killings.

TROY, Mo. — Police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday night after two people were found dead inside a Troy, Missouri, home.

According to the Troy Police Department, officers arrived at about 7:30 p.m. to a home in the area of Eames and East Cherry streets for a wellness check. There, they found the door was partially open and two dead bodies were inside.

5 On Your Side witnessed a heavy police presence Tuesday night as officers searched the area and the woods located behind the home.

On Facebook, the Troy Police Department told the public at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to avoid the area while officers use drones to search. Police also said they have identified a person of interest in connection to the double homicide.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the department said on Facebook that the suspect remained at large.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.