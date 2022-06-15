x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Troy, Missouri, police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

He may have serious injuries after running from police in a stolen vehicle, police said. Do not try to contact or apprehend him.
Credit: Troy Missouri Police Department

TROY, Missouri — The Troy, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a suspect who may be injured and is considered armed and dangerous.

The department said in a Wednesday statement on Facebook that it is looking for Zachary Copeland. He may have significant injuries due to running from officers in a stolen vehicle, police said.

He is wanted for further questioning by multiple agencies.

He was possibly last seen in Moscow Mills near the Moscow Grocery Store. Police did not give a timeline for when he was last seen.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not engage with him and should immediately call 911 to contact Lincoln County Emergency Dispatch.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man found shot on side of road in Town and Country