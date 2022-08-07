Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis

The man was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street when he was robbed at gunpoint.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.

According to an incident report, the man said he was working on the car when a young man walked up to him and pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to the victim's Ford F350.

The victim complied, and the armed man got into the truck and drove off. A white sedan with two other people inside drove off along with the truck.

The victim was not injured.

