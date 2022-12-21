Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold

“The end goal here is just to get justice for Christopher Rea,” Destiny Barnett said. “He deserves it. He deserves it, and we will keep fighting."

ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers.

As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been.

“I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”

21-year-old Chris Rea was shot to death along Broadway two years ago.

“When Chris first passed away, I pretty much slept here it felt like,” Barnett said. “I never left here.”

It’s a familiar story for the 654 St. Louis families who have lost loved ones to homicide since 2020.

“It’s sad to see the same thing happen time and time again,” Barnett said. “All of these homicide detectives and the St. Louis Police Department are so overwhelmed with all of these homicides that there’s just no end in sight for a lot of these families.”

According to crime data, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have closed roughly 45% of homicide cases since Chris Rea was killed, but his case remains unsolved.

“To think two years out we still don’t have justice,” Barnett said. “Him, her, or them may still be out here. There’s no telling what they’re doing, or where they’re at, or if they’re planning to do this to another family god forbid.”

As Barnett fights for justice for her daughter’s father.

“She’s only almost three, so I can’t imagine what I’m going to tell my child,” Barnett said. What possible answers could I have to ease her mind as into what happened to her father.”

Answers that she will keep searching for until Rea’s case is closed.

“The end goal here is just to get justice for Christopher Rea,” Barnett said.

“He deserves it," Barnett said. He deserves it and we will keep fighting. We will continue this long stretch of justice if it takes the rest of my life.”

If you or anyone you know has information about the death of Chris Rea or any of the other unsolved homicides in St. Louis call Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

You can leave a tip anonymously.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.