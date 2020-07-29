2 arrested after police say they opened fire on 3 St. Louis officers during traffic stop

Two men, ages 20 and 25, have been taken into custody for Monday's shooting

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested two men Tuesday believed to have fired at three officers during a traffic stop Monday, a source familiar with the investigation tells 5 On Your Side.

Police listed the motive in Monday’s shooting as “anti-police” in a preliminary report, according to the source. The attack happened at 10:38 p.m. Monday at 14th and Biddle streets north of downtown St. Louis in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Three officers were speaking with a driver they had just pulled over for a traffic stop when an unknown person fired several rounds in their direction from Loretta Hall Park. The rounds also struck the driver’s vehicle. No one was hurt.

Detectives returned to the scene of the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and spotted one of the cars seen on surveillance footage from the original shooting, according to the source.

When they tried to stop the car, the driver fled. Police found the car at Stoddard Street and Glasgow Avenue parked and abandoned, according to the source.

Officers searched the area and found the two men, who admitted they were the ones who ran from police, according to the source.

One of the men was wearing the same clothing as seen on surveillance footage when police say he shot at the officers. Police found spent casings and live rounds inside their car along with ballistic damage, which may have been from other crimes, according to the source.

Police will be applying for warrants against the two men, ages 20 and 25, with prosecutors.

It was the second attack on city police officers in two days.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, four officers were shot at – one of them was struck and two of them were injured – when a man opened fire on them with a sawed-off shotgun overnight in north St. Louis.

Peter Webb, 23, of Springfield has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. He called the officers cowards for not shooting him, according to court documents.