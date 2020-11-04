KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Two suspects are in custody after being accused of stealing from a man after agreeing to buy something from him over the internet.

Police were called to the Kirkwood Bluffs apartment complex on the night of April 5 for a report of a robbery. The victim claimed he had agreed to meet the suspect near the complex with the intent of selling an item that was arranged via an app/web-based site.

While walked up to the suspect's vehicle, the victim said the suspect and an accomplice pulled out handguns and stole the laptop they had agreed to purchase. No one was injured and the suspects drove away.

Kirkwood police later located 17-year-old suspect Abdulaye Johnson and another suspect who was younger than 17. That suspect's name and photo will not be released since they are a minor.

Police said they found the suspects in a car that had been reported stolen in the City of St. Louis. Kirkwood police also said the suspects had guns that were reported stolen in East St. Louis and Maplewood, and officers found the victim's stolen laptop.

Johnson was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property. A $100,000 cash-only bond was set.

The other suspect was take to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The Kirkwood Police Department is also reminding residents the police station lobby and parking lot are available to meet when conducting any online market purchases.

