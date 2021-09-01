2 dead after shooting in St. Louis County

The shooting happened in Spanish Lake in the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were shot to death in Spanish Lake Friday night.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue for an investigation into a double shooting around 7:25 p.m.

A woman was found in a car in the street and the man was found lying on the pavement of the street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or ro remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.