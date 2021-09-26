Two injured after shooting on Interstate 70

Due to one of the victim's condition, the homicide division is handling the investigation

ST. LOUIS — An overnight shooting on Interstate 70 left two people seriously injured, and homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said just after midnight officers received a call of a shooting on I-70 near Madison Street. They were also told a 29-year-old man was being taken to the hospital because he was shot.

Officers arrived at the interstate scene to find a 27-year-old woman shot multiple times inside a car that had ballistic damage.

The man is in critical condition, but stable. The woman is in critical condition and police said her vital signs were unstable. The other people there at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Because of the woman's condition, the homicide division is handling the investigation.

There is no information on what led up to the shooing.