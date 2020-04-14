ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The first happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Arlington Avenue, which is in the Visitation Park neighborhood.

A 20-year-old man was found shot in his ankle. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital, according to the police report.

Around 5:45 a.m., a woman was found shot in her leg in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. She was conscious and breathing when she was transported to a hospital, according to the police report.

Police have not released any suspect information in either shooting.

