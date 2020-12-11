2 injured in shooting near Eads Bridge Thursday afternoon

Both victims were conscious and breathing when police arrived

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured in a shooting near the Eads Bridge Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of E. Broadway in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Police said the exact location of the shooting is unknown but they believe it occurred eastbound on Interstate 70 at the Eads Bridge.

No other information has been made available.