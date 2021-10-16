PHOTOS: These two men are wanted for robbing Foot Locker

ST. LOUIS — Authorities are asking the public to help them catch two men who robbed a store in south St. Louis earlier this month.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects entered a Foot Locker located at 4651 Chippewa St. and began trying on several items.
One of the suspects then pointed a gun at the cashier before stealing money from the register.
The men also stole numerous pairs of shoes before fleeing the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Traverse, police said.
One of the men is described as being 35-40 years old, wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts and red bandana. The other is thought to be around the same age, wearing jeans, a navy blue T-shirt and prescription glasses.
Detectives released photos from surveillance footage of the two men and their car:
WANTED:
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information should call police at 314-444-0100. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward for a tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).