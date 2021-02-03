Two men charged in murder of Hazelwood man

Montez Smith and Jamond Welch have each been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police have arrested two men suspected of murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Montez Smith and 20-year-old Jamond Welch have each been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Smith and Welch are each being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Welch was taken into custody on Jan. 8. Smith was taken into custody on Feb. 21.

According to the probable cause statement, on Oct. 25, 2020, Welch arranged to meet up with 20-year-old Jerry Chambers to buy marijuana near the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court in north county.

Welch and Smith arrived together and saw Chambers and a passenger in a vehicle. According to Welch, while approaching the vehicle, Smith indicated he intended to rob Chambers. Welch then got into the back seat of that vehicle and shortly after, Smith approached the driver’s side window and asked Chambers to roll it down. Once he did, Smith pulled out a gun and shot Chambers twice, including once in the neck. The passenger was shot in the hip.

Officers were called to the scene at about 8:46 p.m. There they pronounced Chambers dead and transported the surviving victim to an area hospital. That man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later identified Welch as the person who arranged the meeting, and the person who got into the backseat.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.