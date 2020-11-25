Two men found shot in car Tuesday night in Velda City

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. One man had life-threatening injuries and the other did not.

VELDA CITY, Mo. — Two men are recovering from their injuries after being shot Tuesday night in Velda City.

The Velda City Police Department received a call around 4:18 on Tuesday evening for a car crash in the 2800 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. When officers arrived, they found a wrecked car and two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. One man had non-life-threatening injuries and the other did have life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the investigation.

If you have any information in the incident, you can contact the St. Louis County PD at 636-529-810 to speak to investigators. You can also remain anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.