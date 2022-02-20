Two men shot near liquor store on Kingshighway Saturday night

Both were conscious and breathing.

ST. LOUIS — Two men are suffering from injuries after a shooting in St. Louis Saturday night.

It happened near E & J Package Liquor at 939 N Kingshighway and Crates, not too far from Fountain Park. According to a brief police report, two men were shot around 8:15 p.m.

They are both conscious and breathing.

There is no word on thier current conditions or a suspect.

This story is developing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html