FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Two people have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Fairview Heights teen.

Kameron Dorsey, 18, was found shot to death inside the garage of his home on Feb. 19.

The Major Case squad announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, and 18-year-old Danayeous Macon, of St. Louis, both face charges of first-degree murder.

Dorsey knew the men who are accused of killing him, police said. Dorsey asked both Macon and Wilbourn to come to his home to socialize. The suspects came up with a plan to rob Dorsey.

During the course of the interaction, one of the suspects fired several shots at Dorsey, police said.

"This was not a random act of violence," said Fairview Heights Police Lt. James Krummrich. "Dorsey's family heard the gunshots and went into the garage, where they found Dorsey deceased."

Macon was arrested Tuesday at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. He is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail, awaiting extradition. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Wilbourn was arrested Feb. 22 and remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $500,000 bond.

The case prompted Fairview Heights police to activate the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to help with the investigation.

More than 20 investigators logged more than 1,600 hours investigating the case, according to a news release from the Major Case Squad.

