Two people charged in 2020 Overland homicide

Michael Holland was killed and another person was injured during a drive-by shooting.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged two people with murder in a deadly drive-by incident that left a man dead and a woman injured back in November 2020 in Overland.

Larry Lowery, 26, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Overland police said Lowery shot and killed Michael Holland and seriously injured another victim by shooting her in the back, head and arm while driving through Overland. Police said casings from the crime scene matched a gun found on Lowery, and that Lowery told police he was in a car identified by witnesses as the source of the gunfire at the time of the shooting.

St. Louis County prosecutors also charged Julionne Parker, 22, on Monday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Overland police said Parker was driving along the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue when her passenger, Lowery, opened fire. Parker admitted to being the getaway driver and witnessing Lowery shoot at the victims.

Lowery called out "Hey P" and began shooting at Holland and two women who were standing with him. Parker nearly struck an innocent driver while speeding away from the scene, according to court documents.

Police matched casings from the crime scene to a gun they found in Lowery's possession in March 2021, according to the documents.

Police also traced the getaway vehicle, a GMC Terrain with distinctive markings, through the dealership where Parker bought it, according to the documents.

"Months of diligent detective work were responsible for our filing these charges," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell wrote in a statement. "I thank the detectives and witnesses in Overland in providing this opportunity to seek justice for these victims, especially Mr. Holland, whose life was cut short."

The Major Case Squad assisted the Overland Police Department with the original investigation, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder charges, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. At the time, Major Case Squad investigators said the murder was the result of a feud between the juvenile and an acquaintance of the victim.

A source familiar with the investigation said the juvenile had an alibi, no weapon and made no incriminating statements, so he hasn't been charged.