Security guard, teenager shot outside a St. Louis hospital

One of the victims is a security guard at South City Hospital

ST. LOUIS — A security guard and a teenager were shot late Monday night outside of a hospital in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, St. Louis police responded to several calls of shots fired outside of South City Hospital, also known as St. Alexius Hospital, in the 3900 block of South Broadway.

Police say a female security guard employed at the hospital was shot in the hand. At about the same time, a victim in his late teens was found a block away with a gunshot wound to his mouth.

St. Louis police said that they believe the shootings are connected. They are looking for male suspects who were possibly driving a Chrysler.