ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot and a car was involved in a crash in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Multiple calls came in to dispatchers shortly before 3:35 p.m. reporting a shooting at N. Grand and Kossuth, which is at the corner of Fairground Park in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman wasn’t conscious or breathing, police said. Homicide was requested to the scene. The man was in critical condition, police said.

Sky5 flew over the scene and showed a black car with front-end damage in the middle of the road. There were at least two bullet holes in the windshield. Yellow crime scene tape marked off a section of the street.

Several police cruisers and a fire truck were on the scene.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

