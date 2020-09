Police said that that once victim was shot in the jaw and the other was shot in the temple.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two men were shot in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two adult men were shot around 1:14 a.m. in the 3600 block of Tennessee Ave.

Police said that that one victim was shot in the jaw and the other was shot in the temple.

Both victims were said to be conscious and breathing when police arrived at the scene.

No further information has been released.