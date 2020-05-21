Man and woman found shot to death in St. Louis Thursday evening

At this time, police have not identified the victims and said their ages are not known

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of two people in north St. Louis early Thursday evening.

Police officers first arrived in the 4400 block of Maffitt for a report of a shooting at about 5:25 p.m. They found a man and a woman who were both unconscious and not responsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not release any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.