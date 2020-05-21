2 shot within an hour in St. Louis

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating two late night shootings that happened on Wednesday in the City of St. Louis.

The first happened around 11 p.m. in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where a man in his 40s was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to a hospital. Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was transported.

Police said they did not have any suspect information.

About 55 minutes later, officers responded to the 5200 block of Greer for another shooting. This is in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

A man was found shot in his leg. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

No suspect information has been made available.

This story will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more confirmed information.