ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjacking incidents that happened within five hours Saturday.

The first call came in at 4:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Carr.

A 43-year-old woman told police she had just parked and got out of her 2019 white Nissan Versa when two young men walked up, pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her car.

She handed over the keys and the suspects drove off in her car, she told police. The woman wasn’t injured.

She described the suspects as being anywhere from 17-20 years old. They were about 6 feet tall or slightly shorter and weighed about 150-175 pounds. They were wearing black clothing at the time.

At 8:50 p.m., St. Louis police responded to an attempted carjacking in the 2500 block of N. Grand.

A 59-year-old man said he was sitting in his parked car when a suspect walked up to the driver-side window, lifted his shirt and flashed a gun. The victim said the man demanded he get out of the car, which he did. The victim got away and wasn’t injured. However, police said the victim’s car wasn’t stolen and no property was taken.

The victim described the man as being in his 20s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

