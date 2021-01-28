Two St. Louis men charged in drug-related killing

A federal grand jury indicted 25-year-old Cevone Weeden and 35-year-old Herschell Perkins for their crimes

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men could spend life in prison for the drug-related death of man in the summer of 2020.

Cevone Weeden, 25, and Herschell Perkins, 35, have both been charged for one count of discharging one or more firearms furtherance of the commission of a drug trafficking crime causing death.

Weeden has also been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess, with the intent to distribute, controlled substances, including fentanyl.

According to charging documents, around Aug. 20, 2020, Weeden coordinated with an associate to learn the whereabouts of the victim, who had robbed Weeden of drugs two days prior during a drug deal.

When Weeden found out where the person was — which was the McDonald’s parking lot in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood — Weeden contacted Perkins to get a ride to the location.

When they arrived, Weeden and Perkins drove by then pulled over. Police said Perkins removed the license plates from his vehicle and Weeden turned his phone off.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Perkins pulled his vehicle onto a side street across from the victim’s location.

Weeden then walked across Hampton Avenue and shot the victim multiple times in the chest while he sat in his vehicle. Weeden then returned to Perkins’ vehicle and the two fled the area.

The victim was believed to be in his twenties.

The defendants could face a maximum punishment life in person, death, and/or a fine of up to $250,000.