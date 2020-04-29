Two teens injured after argument ends with gunfire in St. Louis County

The girl was shot in the leg and the boy was shot in the wrist. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were injured after an argument involving a large group of teenagers ended with gunshots Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis County police said they were called to McAlpine Drive in Glasgow Village at around 3:15. When they arrived, they found the boy and girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The girl was shot in the leg and the boy was shot in the wrist. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened after a large group got into some type of argument. No other information was provided.