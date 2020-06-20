Two teens shot in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon

The two 15-year-old boys were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two 15-year-old boys are recovering after being shot on Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said they responded to a shooting call in north county around 1:44 on Saturday afternoon.

No scene was located, but the shooting was believed to have taken place in the area of Del Lago Drive and New Halls Ferry Road.

Two 15-year-old boys were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. You are asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information on the incident.

You can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-371-8477.