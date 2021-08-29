Two teens shot during downtown party while struggling over gun

The 14-year-old suspect is in custody and remanded to the juvenile courts

ST. LOUIS — A downtown St. Louis loft party ended with two teens injured after a scuffle broke out over a gun Saturday night.

According to a police report, officers got called out for a shooting at the Bogen Lofts on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they noticed a group of teenagers running from the building.

Simultaneously, officers were flagged down by a boy at 13th & Lucas Street who was suffering a gunshot wound to his hand. He was later identified as the suspect.

Police later found the victim, a 14-year-old girl, with a gunshot wound to her foot.

An initial investigation found that the suspect was hosting a party inside an apartment that his parent was renting when an argument started in the hallway. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun, and another teen tried to wrestle it away from him. That's when the suspect fired several shots, shooting the girl in the foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.