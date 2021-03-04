2 injured in rolling gun battle along Delmar in University City

The incident started in the area of DeBaliviere Avenue and Forest Park Parkway, just north of Forest Park

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A teenage boy and woman were injured during a rolling gun battle that started in St. Louis and ended along Delmar Boulevard Saturday morning, prompting Washington University to issue a warning to students and staff to avoid the area.

The incident started in the area of DeBaliviere Avenue and Forest Park Parkway, north of Forest Park, according to St. Louis police.

Just before noon, a car and a truck were driving west in the 5900 block of Delmar, east of the Delmar Metro station, according to an alert from the university. The occupants of the vehicles began shooting at each other as they continued driving along Delmar.

One vehicle was located in the University City Municipal Garage near Eastgate Avenue. Two occupants were transported to the hospital; a teenage boy was shot in the hand and a woman was shot in the leg. Both were conscious and breathing, according to police.

The other vehicle fled the area.

Several residents reported hearing gunshots along the road.

University City police and St. Louis Metro police are investigating this incident.

