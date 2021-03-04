2 injured in rolling gun battle along Delmar in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A teenage boy and woman were injured during a rolling gun battle that started in St. Louis and ended along Delmar Boulevard Saturday morning, prompting Washington University to issue a warning to students and staff to avoid the area.
The incident started in the area of DeBaliviere Avenue and Forest Park Parkway, north of Forest Park, according to St. Louis police.
Just before noon, a car and a truck were driving west in the 5900 block of Delmar, east of the Delmar Metro station, according to an alert from the university. The occupants of the vehicles began shooting at each other as they continued driving along Delmar.
One vehicle was located in the University City Municipal Garage near Eastgate Avenue. Two occupants were transported to the hospital; a teenage boy was shot in the hand and a woman was shot in the leg. Both were conscious and breathing, according to police.
The other vehicle fled the area.
Several residents reported hearing gunshots along the road.
University City police and St. Louis Metro police are investigating this incident.
Contact WashU police if you witnessed the incident or discover any damage.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/