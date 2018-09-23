ST. LOUIS — Two women were found dead in their vehicles from possible gunshot wounds in separate incident Sunday in St. Louis. The crime scene locations are about a mile apart.

At 7:21 a.m., emergency crews responded to a car crash in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood near the Central West End. When they arrived, they found the woman inside a car with what looked like gunshot wounds.

She died from her injuries. The St. Louis Police crime lab responded to the scene to investigate.

About five hours later, officers responded to a similar incident near North Taylor Avenue and St. Louis Avenue. A woman was found dead in a vehicle at 12:40 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds.

The timeframe and circumstances surrounding these incidents are not known at this time, police said, adding that no further information is available.

© 2018 KSDK