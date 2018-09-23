ST. LOUIS — Two women and a man were all found shot dead less than two miles apart in separate incidents in St. Louis Sunday.

At 7:21 a.m., emergency crews responded to a car crash in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood near the Central West End. When they arrived, they found the woman inside a car with what looked like gunshot wounds.

She died from her injuries. The St. Louis Police crime lab responded to the scene to investigate.

About five hours later, officers responded to a similar incident near North Taylor Avenue and St. Louis Avenue. A woman was found dead in a vehicle at 12:40 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds.

A man was also found dead not far from the incidents, at the intersection of Marcus and Ashland. Police said he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead.

The timeframe and circumstances surrounding these incidents are not known at this time, police said, adding that no further information is available.

At a block party nearby, neighbors were uneasy. Kanay Coleman said she and her family are always cautious.

“It makes it understandable as to why my mother fears for us, tells us to call,” Coleman said. “You never know what people might do.”

Coleman said she rarely goes out at night, and keeps a close watch on her four-year-old son.

“It's kind of sad. It's kind of gotten normal, like you're not surprised about it anymore. I don't think that's how anyone should live, you think crime is normal,” she said.

